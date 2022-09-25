LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a pregnant woman died after being found with a stab wound, according to the Lodi Police Department.

According to police, just after midnight officers received a call where a woman was reported to have been either stabbed or shot.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 25-year-old pregnant woman unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound. Officers also found a 22-year-old man “suffering from a non-life threatening laceration to the head.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said that despite life-saving measures the woman died due to her injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The crime was processed and canvassed for witnesses.

According to the police, there are no details regarding the subject at this time.