Pregnant woman found shot in Turlock; both her and unborn child die at hospital

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she was shot and found wounded in a vehicle in Turlock.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to an aggravated assault call found 27-year-old Amythest Rochelle Cortez in a vehicle on 20th Century Boulevard near Sue Street, according to police.

Police say she had been shot at least once and was taken to a local hospital.

By Tuesday afternoon, Cortez and her unborn baby had died.

Investigators are now looking for the shooter and have asked anyone with information to call Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. They can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.