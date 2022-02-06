Pregnant woman shot three times in Oroville on road to recovery

(KTXL) — A pregnant woman shot on a Greyhound bus last week in Oroville was talking to her ex-husband as the bullets were flying.

Rose Whitley, 25, was shot several times as she tried to escape.

She is one of four people who survived. One other victim, a Seattle woman, died in the attack.

Rose Whitley was able to escape the shooting alive as 12 shots were fired by the gunman.

While all that chaos was happening around her, she was Facetiming with her ex-husband Brian Whitley, who shared their story with us.

“She was in ICU, and she is now out of ICU. She is in a regular room. She is in a lot of pain,” Brian Whitley told FOX40.

The news is comforting for the family of Rose Whitley as the 25-year-old mother-to-be is on the road to recovery.

“She’s doing better. Each and every day, she’s getting better,” Brian Whitley said.

Whitley was on her way from Washington state to Las Vegas to be with family, when the Greyhound bus stopped at an AM-PM mini-mart in Oroville four nights ago.

“I called her about 7:20 Wednesday night,” Brian Whitley recalled. “She was quiet, you know, like hey, ‘why are you quiet?’ She then texts me and says that this guy was on a phone call telling someone on the phone to meet him at the Sacramento bus station and to be there before him with a lot of people and a lot of guns.”

That guy turned out to be 21-year-old Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, who has been charged with multiple felony counts for the rampage.

As the bus stopped at the Oroville greyhound station, shots rang out during the Facetime call.

“She looks behind her, then turns her face towards the camera, and I see the fear in her face. She dove to the front of the bus. I hear screaming, I hear the gun going off, I hear the glass breaking,” Brian Whitley said.

Rose Whitley was able to get off the bus and run into the AM-PM mini-mart for help.

“She said, ‘yeah, I think I am having a miscarriage.’ I was like ‘what?’ She said, ‘yeah, I have been shot in the face and I think I’m having a miscarriage,’” Brian Whitley said.

Rose Whitley was shot three times. One bullet grazed her face, another one hit her left leg and the third one went between her thighs.

“The bullet that entered her left leg above her knee, traveled up into her body, hit her bladder two times, her uterus once and her rectum,” Brian Whitley said.

Rose Whitley went through seven hours of surgery and is now on the road to recovery with some more positive news to help the healing process.

“Thankfully the baby survived all of that. The baby is doing okay,” Brian Whitley said. “So far, the baby has a good heartbeat.”

The hope is in about a week, Rose Whitley will be able to move her recovery process to Las Vegas, so she can be close to her family.