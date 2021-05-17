Preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake recorded in Lake Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 was recorded in Lake Tahoe Monday just after noon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS recorded the earthquake originated a little over 4 miles southeast of Dollar Point along the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

Light shaking was felt all around Lake Tahoe and some as far as Shingle Springs and Jackson reported feeling the quake.

A magnitude 2.9 aftershock was recorded in the same location about 25 minutes later.

