Preparing for Pride Month in midtown Sacramento

Like many other events, the pandemic cancelled many of the in-person festivities that normally come along with Pride Month.

As restrictions loosen and more people are out and about, Sacramentans will be able to look up and see a very tangible song of the times.

Jonathan Adair from the Midtown Association joined Sonseeahray to talk about Pride Month and what folks can see on 20th and J streets.

Adair also discussed how the Midtown Association is working with businesses in the area to bring back interest.