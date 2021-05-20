Preparing for Pride Month in midtown Sacramento

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Like many other events, the pandemic cancelled many of the in-person festivities that normally come along with Pride Month.

As restrictions loosen and more people are out and about, Sacramentans will be able to look up and see a very tangible song of the times.

Jonathan Adair from the Midtown Association joined Sonseeahray to talk about Pride Month and what folks can see on 20th and J streets.

Adair also discussed how the Midtown Association is working with businesses in the area to bring back interest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News