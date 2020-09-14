President Trump expected to visit McClellan Park Monday for wildfire briefing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — President Donald Trump is expected to visit California Monday for a briefing on the state’s wildfire devastation.

He will reportedly fly to McClellan Park in Sacramento which is serving as a command station for state emergency officials.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services confirmed the visit but say they don’t have logistical details yet.

And because of COVID-19, members of the state Republican Caucus say who the president meets will be limited.

So far, Trump is set to be joined by congressmen Doug LaMalfa, Kevin McCarthy and possibly Governor Gavin Newsom.

His visit will come just days after Newsom slammed the president’s leadership on the environment, noting the 100 lawsuits California has against the administration most of the environment related.

Governor Newsom has called the state’s wildfire situation a climate emergency and a prompt to speed up progress on the state’s carbon-free goals.

Some Republican state lawmakers didn’t think that was appropriate.

To make that whole conference and use the backdrop, our devastating Bear Fire, to talk about climate change and how this is only about climate change when the very real fact is we have an over-accumulation of fuels in our forests that has been the cause of all of these fires. We’re all just reeling, trying to recover. The biggest thing is us all working together to help our community recover from yet another disaster Assemblyman James Gallagher

Gallagher says hopefully an important take away form Monday is the new partnership the federal government and California established to significantly improve forest management in the state.

Again, the logistical details for the president’s visit have yet to be released. But the air space in the area has been restricted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.