(KTXL) — Monday is the first day when ballots for the June primary begin getting mailed to registered Californian voters.

By state law, counties need to have all their ballots mailed out by Friday.

Key statewide races for the June 7 primary include governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, controller, secretary of state superintendent of public instruction, secretary of state, insurance commissioner, and treasurer.

Voters in Sacramento County and surrounding counties will be voting for members of Congress, sheriff, city council and state legislature.

Here are the candidates and local measures that will appear on the ballot for the June 7 primary election:

Sacramento City Council

District 1 — Part of North Natomas, part of North Sacramento

Lisa Kaplan — Natomas Unified School Member and an attorney

Alyssa Lozano — President of Natomas Chamber of Commerce and a realtor

Nate Pelczar — Board member for the Stonewall Foundation of Greater Sacramento

Robert Alvis — Business owner

District 3 — South Natomas, part of North Natomas

Karina Talamantes — President of the Sacramento County Board of Education, Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby’s chief of staff

Michael Lynch — Founder of nonprofit Improve Your Tomorrow

Adrianne Gonzales

District 5 — Oak Park, parts of South Sacramento

Caity Maple

Tamiko Heim

Chris Baker

Kimberley Sow

District 7 — Land Park, Pocket area

Rick Jennings II

Stockton City Council

District 1

Sol Jobrack — Incumbent

Felix Ogbah

Michele Padilla

District 3

Michael Blower

Shoua Lo

Bridget Hawley-Ortiz

District 5

Jewelian Johnson

Brando Villapudua

U.S. Congress — House of Representatives

District 3

Scott Jones — Republican

Dr. Kermit Jones — Democrat

Asm. Kevin Kiley — Republican

David Peterson — Democrat

District 6

Rep. Ami Bera — Democrat/Incumbent

Mark Gorman— Democrat

Karla Black — Republican

D. Keith Langford Jr. — Republican

Chris Bish — Republican

Bret Daniels — Republian/current Citrus Heights city council member

Tamika Hamilton — Republican

District 7

Rep. Doris Matsui — Democrat/Incumbent

Jimmy Fremgen — Democrat

Max Semeneko — Republican

District 8

Rep. John Garamendi — Democrat/Incumbent

Christopher Riley — Democrat

Cheryl Sudduth (Democrat)

Edwin Rutsch — Democrat

Rudy Recile — Republican

District 9

Rep. Josh Harder — Democrat/Incumbent

Tom Patti — Republican/current San Joaquin County Supervisor

Harpreet Singh Chima — Democrat

Karena Apple Feng — Democrat

Khalid Jeffrey Jafri — Republican

Jonathan Madison — Republican

Jim Shoemakers — Republican

Mark T. Andrews — No Party Preference

California Assembly District 10

Eric Guerra — Democrat

Stephanie Nguyen — Democrat

Tecoy Porter — Democrat

Ben Thompkins — Democrat

Eric M. Rigard — Republican

Sacramento County District Attorney

Alana Mathews — Former deputy district attorney

Thien Ho — Deputy district attorney

San Joaquin District Attorney

Tori Verber Salazar — Incumbent

Ron Frietas — Current deputy district attorney

Yolo County District Attorney

Jeff Reisig — Incumbent

Cynthia Rodriguez — Attorney

Sacramento County Sheriff

Asm. Jim Cooper — D-Elk Grove/former sheriff’s department captain

Jim Barnes — Chief deputy

Placer County Sheriff

Wayne Woo — current undersheriff of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Bean — Sergeant for Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Local measures

Voters will get a chance to vote on two measures on the ballot in June and here are what they are:

County of Sacramento — Measure C

Would extend for 10 years certain vehicle registration and renewal fees in Sacramento County for the purposes of removal and disposal of abandoned, wrecked, dismantled, or inoperative vehicles.

Vehicle registration and renewal fees for cars that fall into this category are $1 per vehicle and an additional $2 for certain commercial vehicles.

River Delta Fire District — Measure H

Would allow the River Delta Fire District — near Rio Vista and Isleton — to impose an annual tax in perpetuity including $90 per residential unit totaling $130,000 per year.

According to Sacramento County, the tax will be used to fund essential operations, firefighter training and capital expenditures to improve fire and emergency services. The county said the measure will keep the money local and will be subject to independent annual audits.