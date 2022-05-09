(KTXL) — Monday is the first day when ballots for the June primary begin getting mailed to registered Californian voters.
By state law, counties need to have all their ballots mailed out by Friday.
Key statewide races for the June 7 primary include governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, controller, secretary of state superintendent of public instruction, secretary of state, insurance commissioner, and treasurer.
Voters in Sacramento County and surrounding counties will be voting for members of Congress, sheriff, city council and state legislature.
Here are the candidates and local measures that will appear on the ballot for the June 7 primary election:
Sacramento City Council
District 1 — Part of North Natomas, part of North Sacramento
- Lisa Kaplan — Natomas Unified School Member and an attorney
- Alyssa Lozano — President of Natomas Chamber of Commerce and a realtor
- Nate Pelczar — Board member for the Stonewall Foundation of Greater Sacramento
- Robert Alvis — Business owner
District 3 — South Natomas, part of North Natomas
- Karina Talamantes — President of the Sacramento County Board of Education, Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby’s chief of staff
- Michael Lynch — Founder of nonprofit Improve Your Tomorrow
- Adrianne Gonzales
District 5 — Oak Park, parts of South Sacramento
- Caity Maple
- Tamiko Heim
- Chris Baker
- Kimberley Sow
District 7 — Land Park, Pocket area
- Rick Jennings II
Stockton City Council
District 1
- Sol Jobrack — Incumbent
- Felix Ogbah
- Michele Padilla
District 3
- Michael Blower
- Shoua Lo
- Bridget Hawley-Ortiz
District 5
- Jewelian Johnson
- Brando Villapudua
U.S. Congress — House of Representatives
District 3
- Scott Jones — Republican
- Dr. Kermit Jones — Democrat
- Asm. Kevin Kiley — Republican
- David Peterson — Democrat
District 6
- Rep. Ami Bera — Democrat/Incumbent
- Mark Gorman— Democrat
- Karla Black — Republican
- D. Keith Langford Jr. — Republican
- Chris Bish — Republican
- Bret Daniels — Republian/current Citrus Heights city council member
- Tamika Hamilton — Republican
District 7
- Rep. Doris Matsui — Democrat/Incumbent
- Jimmy Fremgen — Democrat
- Max Semeneko — Republican
District 8
- Rep. John Garamendi — Democrat/Incumbent
- Christopher Riley — Democrat
- Cheryl Sudduth (Democrat)
- Edwin Rutsch — Democrat
- Rudy Recile — Republican
District 9
- Rep. Josh Harder — Democrat/Incumbent
- Tom Patti — Republican/current San Joaquin County Supervisor
- Harpreet Singh Chima — Democrat
- Karena Apple Feng — Democrat
- Khalid Jeffrey Jafri — Republican
- Jonathan Madison — Republican
- Jim Shoemakers — Republican
- Mark T. Andrews — No Party Preference
California Assembly District 10
- Eric Guerra — Democrat
- Stephanie Nguyen — Democrat
- Tecoy Porter — Democrat
- Ben Thompkins — Democrat
- Eric M. Rigard — Republican
Sacramento County District Attorney
- Alana Mathews — Former deputy district attorney
- Thien Ho — Deputy district attorney
San Joaquin District Attorney
- Tori Verber Salazar — Incumbent
- Ron Frietas — Current deputy district attorney
Yolo County District Attorney
- Jeff Reisig — Incumbent
- Cynthia Rodriguez — Attorney
Sacramento County Sheriff
- Asm. Jim Cooper — D-Elk Grove/former sheriff’s department captain
- Jim Barnes — Chief deputy
Placer County Sheriff
- Wayne Woo — current undersheriff of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office
- Brandon Bean — Sergeant for Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Local measures
Voters will get a chance to vote on two measures on the ballot in June and here are what they are:
County of Sacramento — Measure C
Would extend for 10 years certain vehicle registration and renewal fees in Sacramento County for the purposes of removal and disposal of abandoned, wrecked, dismantled, or inoperative vehicles.
Vehicle registration and renewal fees for cars that fall into this category are $1 per vehicle and an additional $2 for certain commercial vehicles.
River Delta Fire District — Measure H
Would allow the River Delta Fire District — near Rio Vista and Isleton — to impose an annual tax in perpetuity including $90 per residential unit totaling $130,000 per year.
According to Sacramento County, the tax will be used to fund essential operations, firefighter training and capital expenditures to improve fire and emergency services. The county said the measure will keep the money local and will be subject to independent annual audits.