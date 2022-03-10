EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The principal of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills said a student is facing consequences after racist noises were directed at an opposing team’s players during a soccer game.

Oak Ridge Principal Aaron Palm told FOX40 Thursday school officials have identified the student who allegedly directed animal noises at two players from the Buchanan High School girls soccer team. Palm did not disclose the student’s name.

The director of girls soccer at the Fresno County high school, Jasara Gillette, said the incident happened while her team was playing Oak Ridge in the NorCal Regional Division I Championship over the weekend.

During a penalty shootout, Gillette said barking noises were heard coming from someone in the Oak Ridge stands while a Hispanic player was trying to score a goal. Then, monkey noises rang out across the field as a player of African American descent kicked the ball.

“My players right away were like, ‘Coach, that was racist!’” Gillette recalled. “They knew right away.”

In response to the incident, Oak Ridge students, Palm and school staff held a protest during lunchtime Tuesday denouncing the heckler’s actions.

“I’m very sorry to them and I hope they can see that a majority of Oak Ridge students do not feel the same as the people who participated in these actions,” said Oak Ridge senior Kendall Russell.

An El Dorado Union High School District spokesperson told FOX40 this type of conduct does not represent the values of the school, the district nor the community, and it is considered hate speech.