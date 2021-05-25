Probation search uncovers drugs, weapons at person’s home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement in Sacramento County found dozens of pounds of drugs and some weapons after searching the home of someone on probation.

The Sacramento County Probation Department said the search happened last week and that the person was arrested.

According the probation department, they recovered 14 guns, 9 pounds of methamphetamine, over 80 pounds of marijuana and over 15 grams of cocaine.

They also found large amounts of ammunition and a ballistic vest.

Officials say the person could face charges relating to possession of drugs and weapons.