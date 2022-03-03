RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police said officers on Tuesday conducted probation searches and sexual registrant checks along the American River Parkway.

The operation was done by the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement team, which includes the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, state parole agents and other agencies.

Members of the team went along the parkway in Rancho Cordova and visited 11 homeless camps. According to Rancho Cordova police, 20 people were contacted, eight probation searches and three sexual registrant checks were done.

No one was arrested as everyone was in compliance, officials said.

People living at the camps were also contacted by the Homeless Outreach Team.

“The Homeless Outreach Team focuses on building relationships with homeless individuals and families to help them become self-sufficient, as well as enforcing violations of the law,” Rancho Cordova police said.

That team contacted people and families that they were already helping. They also contacted new people and gave them “potential housing referrals.” A family with a 5-year-old was also contacted.

Rancho police said the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement team plans to do more “highly visible and proactive efforts” at the American River Parkway.