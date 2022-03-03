SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — All proceeds from a recently released children’s coloring book are going toward the Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“The ABCs of Dogs Coloring Book” is 26 pages with each letter dedicated to a different breed. Each page includes illustrations and brief descriptions of the dogs.

Sacramento SPCA staff member Nathan Cinder created the illustrations, while former staffer Tressa Fessenden-McKenzie authored the descriptions.

Sacramento SPCA Public Relations and Social Media Specialist Sarah Varanini described the book as an introduction to dog behavior that both kids and adults can enjoy.

“There’s a page about how to approach a dog that you haven’t met before or how to deal with a dog that’s really high energy or how to deal with a dog that maybe likes to chew your shoes,” Varanini said. “You can also slowly introduce kids to some basic dog knowledge that could hopefully help as they grow up to both be safe around dogs and continue to grow their love of animals.”

Cinder works in the dog behavioral team with the Sacramento SPCA and has been with the animal shelter since 1998. Fessenden-McKenzie, a dog behaviorist specialist, is a former staff member at the shelter.

As a dog behaviorist, Fessenden-McKenzie spent time with the dogs and evaluated their personality traits before they went up for adoption. Cinder does the job same for the SPCA.

Cinder, known as the “large dog whisperer,” is a talented painter, Varanini said. He used to paint portraits — the shelter lovingly calls “paw-traits” — of dogs that were having trouble finding homes. Varanini said those portraits would eventually go home with the dogs and their new forever families.

Dog portraits (also known as “paw-traits”) painted by Sacramento SPCA staff member Nathan Cinder. (courtesy: Sacramento SPCA)

“A couple of my favorite dog breeds are in there, so I’m really going to color them and frame them for my office,” she said. “I can have some of his art — but my version of it — on my walls.”

The book was released Monday, Feb. 28, and can be bought on Amazon for $10.95. Varanini said Wednesday about 50 books had been sold so far after posting about it on social media.

She added that the book will be part of their Camp Kindness, a kids camp that takes place three times a year.

“Personally, I’m just excited to get my copy in the mail,” Varanini said. “As soon as I saw it published on Amazon, I ordered one and the majority of the staff has ordered one for themselves and we’re all adults. I really hope adults and kids can get some joy out of this.”