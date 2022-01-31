Procession for fallen Elk Grove officer to be held following memorial service Tuesday

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is holding a second procession following a memorial service on Tuesday for fallen Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan.

Lenehan’s service will be held at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville starting at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the service and can also pay their respects during a procession from the church to Lenehan’s final resting place at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue.

A private graveside service will take place at the cemetery.

Elk Grove police confirmed the procession route on Twitter Monday morning:

Stanford Ranch to southbound Highway 65

Southbound Highway 65 to eastbound Interstate 80

Eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Sierra College

Southbound Sierra College to eastbound Douglas Boulevard

Eastbound Douglas Boulevard to southbound Auburn Folsom Road

Southbound Auburn Folsom Road to eastbound Folsom Lake Crossing

Eastbound Folsom Lake Crossing to northbound Green Valley Road

Lenehan was killed by a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 in South Sacramento on Jan. 21.

The first procession for Lenehan started on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove and ended at the funeral home in Rescue on Jan. 24.

Family, friends and community members paid their respects to Lenehan in two public visitations last week at Green Valley Mortuary. Over 800 veterans, and some of Lenehan’s family members, are buried at the cemetery.

On the day of Lenehan’s death, the California Highway Patrol’s Sacramento dispatch center received a call about a wrong-way around 5:13 a.m. Another caller later reported that the wrong-way driver collided with a police motorcycle.

Police later identified the driver as 31-year-old Jermaine J. Walton of Sacramento.

When police arrived, they detained Walton, who displayed “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to the CHP.

Walton was arrested and had a short court appearance on Jan. 25, where the judge read two charges: murder and driving under the influence resulting in death or serious injury.

Walton is due back in court on March 7 and is being held in Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.