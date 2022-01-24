Procession to be held for Elk Grove Officer Tyler Lenehan

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will hold a procession on Tuesday morning for fallen Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan.

Starting westbound on Laguna Boulevard around 10:45 a.m., the procession will travel from Highway 99 to southbound Laguna Springs Drive. Elk Grove police said the procession will then travel past its department toward Elk Grove Boulevard.

It will continue eastbound on Elk Grove Boulevard toward Elk Grove Florin Road, turning onto Bond Road and continuing westbound to Highway 99.

“For those who would like to pay their respects along freeway overpasses from Elk Grove to the funeral home location in Rescue, CA, the procession will then continue from Bond Road and northbound SR-99 to Hwy 50 east. Finally, the procession will exit near Bass Lake Road and conclude at Green Valley Mortuary, 3004 Alexandrite Drive, Rescue, CA 95672,” Elk Grove police said.

Police are expecting traffic to be affected during the procession as some roads will be closed:

Laguna Boulevard between SR-99 and Laguna Springs Drive

Laguna Springs Drive between Laguna Boulevard and Elk Grove Boulevard

Elk Grove Boulevard between Laguna Springs Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road

Elk Grove Florin Road between Elk Grove Boulevard and Bond Road

Bond Road between Elk Grove Florin Road and SR-99

Those who would like to pay their respects to Lenehan can attend a public viewing at Green Vally Mortuary in Rescue. The public viewings will be held Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.