Professor Jeff Chuang discusses importance of finding more treatment options for children with cancer

Each year in the United States, about 15,780 children will be diagnosed with cancer.

Think about that for a second.

About 15,780 families will get the worst news they could ever imagine.

On top of that, consider that most of the available treatments and therapies — roughly 160 of them — aren’t for use in children.

Jeff Chuang, a professor and Pediatric Pre-clinical In Vivo Testing Program coordinator of The Jackson Laboratory, hopes to provide more options to families with the help of work being done locally in Sacramento.

