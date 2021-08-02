Program awards high school diplomas to Stanislaus county veterans

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County residents who had their high school education interrupted during World War II, the Korean War or Vietnam War will have the opportunity to receive their long-lost high school diplomas.



The Stanislaus County Office of Education, through its “Operation Recognition” program, will award high school diplomas to qualifying residents who served in the armed forces or were interred during one of the three conflicts. This includes Japanese-American citizens who were interred during World War II.

County residents may apply themselves or on behalf of qualifying family members, including those who have since died. Diplomas awarded by SCOE are authorized by the California Education code section 51440 and 51430 (Senate bill No. 1517).

Applications are available online at www.stancoe.org or by calling Public Information Officer Judy Boring at 916-238-1709. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 30.