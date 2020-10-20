Program offers emergency rental assistance in Sacramento during COVID-19 until Oct. 22

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Eligible Sacramento tenants struggling with rent due to COVID-19 can receive emergency assistance.

The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SERA) partnered with Sacramento city and county to create a program that will “pay past due or current rent owed to landlords on behalf of eligible residents” who have had a decrease in wages or are unemployed due to the pandemic, according to its website.

The state’s unemployment rate is 11% as of this month, according to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Sacramento area has no September statistics, but reported a 9.4% unemployment rate in August.

The city of Sacramento announced a temporary moratorium on rent evictions in March, but residents have until Nov. 25 to pay back rent owed or risk eviction.

Through SERA’s program, funded by federal COVID-19 relief, applicants can receive up to $4,000 in rental assistance, depending on household need, with the payment made directly to their landlord. Preference will be given to families with children, as well as those at or below the 30% level of Area Median Income, their flyer says.

Applications must be completed online through the SERA website, and will be accepted from Oct. 9 through Oct. 22.

For assistance, applicants can email sera@shra.org or call (916) 449-1266, as well as receive in-person help at 816 Revere St. and 480 Redwood Ave. during business hours.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 22. To find out more, visit https://www.shra.org/sera/.