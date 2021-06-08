PROJECT 25 hosts ‘Black Artists on Art: The Liberation Exhibit’

PROJECT 25 ART in midtown Sacramento is putting the spotlight on Black artists.

It’s all part of a celebration of Black culture and heritage, leading up to Juneteenth, a U.S. holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved peoples.

Shane Lassiter, PROJECT 25’s co-curator, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the event, which includes a festival and panel discussion.

“Black Artists on Art: The Liberation Exhibit“ will be held at PROJECT 25 at 1017 25th Street throughout June.

For more information, click or tap here.