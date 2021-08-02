Prominent almond farmer, wife identified as victims in Colusa County helicopter crash

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash in Colusa County have been identified as a co-owner of a major, local almond operation and his wife.

A representative for the Almond Board of California sent FOX40 a release Monday identifying two of the four victims as Bill and Susie Vann. The release only identifies the two other victims as the couple’s friends.

The Vanns were killed Sunday while onboard a Robinson R66 helicopter that crashed into a tomato field in rural Colusa County. There were no survivors.

Monday’s release identifies Bill Vann’s company, Vann Family Orchards, as “one of the largest almond processors in northern California.”

His brother and business partner, Garnett Vann, called his sudden death “a shock.”

“Bill was a hands-on partner who loved both farming and business. For him, being actively involved in every step of the operation made him the happiest,” Garnett Vann said. “His loss is a shock to our family, our employees and our fellow growers. Despite this tragic accident, the business will continue to move forward as we have been planning for the future for quite some time.”

The Vanns leave behind four children and seven grandchildren.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team Monday to the area to investigate the crash.