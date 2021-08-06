Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test needed for some Farm-to-Fork events

FILE: Caterers set up tables along the Tower Bridge for a Farm-to-Fork Gala, September 29, 2013

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Visit Sacramento announced on Friday that all staff, volunteers, vendors and guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for some Farm-to-Fork events.

For those who are not vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test will have to be taken within 72 hours of the events.

The events Visit Sacramento listed are the Legend of Wines, The Tower Bridge Dinner and the Farm-to-Fork Festival on Capitol Mall events.

They also announced that the Tower Bridge Dinner To Go program will be available again.

For more information about the health and safety guidelines, click or tap here.