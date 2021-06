SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Northbound Highway 99 in San Joaquin County is closed due to a propane tanker that caught fire, according to Caltrans.

The fire is south of Mariposa Road, and crews are responding.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Caltrans has told drivers to use different routes.

