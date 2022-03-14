AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities closed down part of Interstate 80 in Auburn after a crash involving a propane truck, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near Heather Glen on westbound I-80. According to the CHP, the driver of the truck had major injuries and was life-flighted out.

Authorities have stopped traffic at West Paoli Road on westbound I-80 due to a possible gas leak. Eastbound traffic is stopped at Applegate Road.

Caltrans advised drivers to not use local roads in an attempt to go around the closure.

“Please do not attempt to use local roads as a detour around the incident due to close proximity to the Hazmat area. Alternate routes include SR-49, 20 and 174,” Caltrans said.

Officials have not said how the crash occurred.

This is a developing story.