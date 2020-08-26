Properties tagged as potential fire dangers delay Solano County residents from returning home

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Why a fire destroys some homes and leaves others nearby completely intact may sometimes appear random.

But the dangers that exist after a fire can impact anyone going into the area.

Along Pleasants Valley Road, many properties were red-tagged for hazards, which fire officials said might explain why evacuation orders have yet to be lifted in the area.

“Solano County, the Vaca area, Pleasants Valley Road, we’re still continuing to mop up. Doing calls for service and doing some additional mop-up and patrol and getting ready for repopulation operations,” Cal Fire Section Chief Chris Waters told FOX40.

Among the hazards that still need to be removed are the power lines and power poles that have fallen or look like they could fall at any moment, with equipment still dangling in the twisted lines.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company crews have been working in the area and new power poles have been delivered.

As the workday ends for the repair crews, the only sound that can be heard is the wind rustling burnt leaves. The trees themselves present many hazards as they and their branches are prone to falling after a fire. Crews needed to finish cutting the ones that are most vulnerable.

While there were still areas of the fire smoldering in Vacaville, some permits have been issued to allow people to go into the evacuation zone and feed animals.

As of Tuesday, there was still no specific time or date when residents could return home.

At a joint news conference, the sheriff of Sonoma County spoke on behalf of all the sheriff’s departments in the counties impacted by the fire.

“Our overall hope is to get you back home quickly and safely. Your safety is paramount to us and that’s the most important thing,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick. “We ask for your patience as we go through this repopulation stage and re-entry stage. It is still a rapidly changing and progressing environment with the fire, and so we don’t want to get hopes up and make promises we can’t keep.”