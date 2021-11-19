Property owner files lawsuit over lack of enforcement of homeless camp at Johnston Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A property owner is suing the City of Sacramento because he alleges the city is allowing homeless camps and trailers to grow in Johnston Park, in north Sacramento.

At the same time, he said the city is more responsive to removing camps at parks in wealthier neighborhoods. The lawsuit he filed this month demands the city follow its own rules.

“The area is really bad because of this park,” said one nearby homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous “They put a lot of trash in the street and the neighborhood looks really bad.”

Daniel Alweiss, who owns an empty lot near the park, said the area has gotten worse over the years.

“Since 2018 we have been complaining,” Alweiss said. “It has become absolute apocalypse. Burnout cars, trash fires, vagrancy, sewage — garbage dumped.”

Now, Alweiss said he has to watch his back when he visits.

“I am scared to go back to my property,” he said.

Alweiss said the city is turning a blind eye on the issues at this park and he said it comes down to demographics and class.

According to the suit, “the majority of people who live on Eleanor Avenue are black or brown, and not politically connected like the residents who live near William Land Park (Land Park District) or near East Portal Park or McKinley Park (East Sacramento District).”

“This is not how park property is treated in wealthier neighborhoods in Sacramento like McKinley Park,” Alweiss said. “Those neighborhoods don’t tolerate these types of things.”

Alweiss said he plans to build a 32-room assisted living facility for low-income seniors, but is still early in the process.

“The city code directly prohibits all of this, what is going on in Johnston Park,” Alweiss said. “We are not asking anything different. I’m simply asking for the city to follow its own rules.”

Nearby homeowners certainly hope so.

“I hope they find a solution and they find a place for those guys to live,” one homeowner said.

FOX40 reached out to the city for comment. They said they haven’t received the lawsuit and can’t yet comment on it.

Read the full complaint below: