Proposal to restrict information on gun violence restraining orders

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – A proposal by the State Justice Department to restrict information on gun violence restraining orders has gun violence researchers up in arms.

Research using such information by UC Davis has helped prevent shootings and deaths.

The use of Gun Violence Restraining Orders is credited with saving lives by preventing those involved with domestic violence and mental health issues from possessing and using guns.

They are the result of research done by the University of California Firearm Violence Research Center using data on GVROs provided by the California Department of Justice.

Although in recent years, the DOJ has tightened rules on providing firearms data to researchers. In a hearing on new regulations, it clarified its position, stating, “The Department anticipates these regulations would benefit the privacy, security, and welfare of California Residents.”

But researchers say personal data is crucial in tracking incidents and developing strategies to prevent gun deaths.

“Death injuries and crimes that might have been prevented will not be, and the health and safety of Californians will be adversely affected,” said Dr. Garen Wintemute, the director the UC’s Firearms Violence Research Center.

Some say the names and identities of those served with GVROs have always been a priority.

“My own research group talks about privacy and confidentiality at every single team meeting we have,” said Stanford University gun violence Researcher Dr. David Studdert.

The Department of Justice is the only agency that collects data from each county, but gun policy advocates say restraining orders are a matter of public record.

“Anyone, any member of the public can legally request individual files that reveal personal identifying information,” said Julia Weber from Giffords Law Center.

San Francisco Assemblyman Phil Ting said the Legislature has already passed laws allowing access to crucial information to researchers and believes the DOJ has violated those laws.

“We’re trying to save people’s lives and to have that research about what works and what doesn’t work is absolutely critical,” Ting said.

If the regulations on data sharing are revised, the DOJ will allow public comment before it puts them in place.

The DOJ issued a statement saying it wants to balance the need for crucial firearms research with privacy concerns and welcomes public input on the regulations it’s crafting.