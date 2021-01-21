Proposal would reimburse Sacramento County businesses for following virus safety rules

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Business groups in Sacramento County are mounting an effort to get financial help for businesses who comply with the county’s COVID-19 public health orders.

The Sacramento Board of Supervisors in December considered fining businesses up to $10,000 for violating COVID-19 health orders, but the proposal was dropped after a huge outcry.

“We have to delicately balance public health with the economic health of our business communities,” Jim Lofgren, the government affairs consultant for the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, told FOX40.

The Folsom Chamber of Commerce says a better way to go is to reward businesses who want to protect workers and customers, rather than punish them. It is proposing to reimburse businesses that spent money to comply with health orders.

“Tents, they paid for space heaters, they may have rented tables and chairs,” Lofgren said. “They did all of this right before the holidays and then a public health order came out and they couldn’t even do outdoor dining.”

There were businesses that did not comply with health orders and competed with businesses that did, but Lofgren says it’s tough to criticize them too much.

“Many of them, it was an act of desperation. Their last breath before they go out of business,” he said.

Their solution would use $4.6 million of federal coronavirus relief funds for a reimbursement program for businesses, allowing for up to $2,000 per business with minimal red tape, possibly with receipts and a pledge to comply with health orders.

The Biden administration’s proposed relief package might provide even more funds, but no one knows how long that might take.

“We need to get money into the hands of businesses within a matter of weeks, not months,” Lofgren said.

Several county supervisors have expressed some support for the incentive program, though talks are ongoing. The business chambers in half a dozen cities and even more business groups in the county are already on board.