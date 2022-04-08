SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers introduced a bill that would use $50 million to clear homeless campsites at special parklands, including the American River Parkway.

The bill was proposed by Assemblymembers Ken Cooley, Kevin McCarty and Jim Cooper. The proposal hopes to reduce illegal campfires and address concerns regarding public safety.

“I know the homeless have been assaulted. They have been on the receiving end of violence, but as we know in the case of Emma Roark, a 20-year-old woman with autism, she was assaulted by a homeless individual who had a long history,” said Assemblymen Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova.

Judy Childress, a Citrus Heights resident, said she has never personally felt threatened by a member of the homeless community, but she said still has concerns.

“Those of us who ride alone on the bike trail don’t feel safe around them, and it’s not their fault. But nevertheless, that’s the way it is,” Childress said.

Fires from illegal campsites have also proved to be a problem. Childress said she has never seen a fire break out.

“It was just black and smelled dreadful because they had only just put a fire out, so that was a mess,” Childress said.

Childress said she is all for whatever is going to continue to make the ride she loves a great one.

The lawmakers are requesting the $50 million from the state budget to fund the program.