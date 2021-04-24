Protest held in solidarity with Daunte Wright, Ma’Khia Bryant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A protest planned for Saturday night is meant to allow people to stand in solidarity with Daunte Wright, Ma’Khia Bryant and Adam Toledo — who were killed by police.
The protest is suppose to take place at Fremont Park, and some officers are in the area.
As the group marches on 16th Street to O Street, police say there will be rolling road closures.
Wright was killed in Minneapolis during a traffic stop April 11.
At his funeral, the Rev. Al Sharpton said Daunte Wright, the young Black man shot by an officer during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis, was not “just some kid with an air freshener,” but a “prince” whose life ended too soon at the hands of police.