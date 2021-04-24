Protest held in solidarity with Daunte Wright, Ma’Khia Bryant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A protest planned for Saturday night is meant to allow people to stand in solidarity with Daunte Wright, Ma’Khia Bryant and Adam Toledo — who were killed by police.

The protest is suppose to take place at Fremont Park, and some officers are in the area.

As the group marches on 16th Street to O Street, police say there will be rolling road closures.

Wright was killed in Minneapolis during a traffic stop April 11.

At his funeral, the Rev. Al Sharpton said Daunte Wright, the young Black man shot by an officer during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis, was not “just some kid with an air freshener,” but a “prince” whose life ended too soon at the hands of police.

A protest is planned tonight at Fremont Park to stand in solidarity with Minnesota (Daunte Wright), Chicago (Adam Toledo),and Columbus (Ma’Khia Bryant). I’ve see a few @SacPolice officer on bikes. Not many people at the park and things are calm right now. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/rSwlKcTiBy — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) April 25, 2021