Protesters gather in Stockton to demand businesses reopen

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Frustration is growing in San Joaquin County as many businesses remain closed under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home-orders.

Less than a hundred people, most not wearing masks, gathered outside Sherwood Mall in Stockton to protest against the governor’s phased approach to reopening California.

People waved American and Trump Campaign flags while others carried signs demanding action.

Restauranteur Kevin Hernandez aired out his frustrations during the rally.

“They have to realize that with us at half or no capacity at all we cannot survive, we can barely pay the bills and we won’t be around if this continues,” explained Hernandez.

Hernandez told FOX40 that his business, like many others, is struggling to survive but says he’s also worried about the employees he’s had to lay off.

“Our staff is like our family and we don’t want to see them fall by the wayside and not receive anything or any payment,” said Hernandez. “There’s very little help for them. And we just need to reopen for them.”

Protestors say, while they are concerned about the virus, they’re worried about how the continued shutdown is impacting small businesses and the economy.

“Very much so, people, it’s their livelihood!” said Hernandez. “We’re watching everyone collapse. We’re watching the economy collapse. We’re watching everyone, not do well, businesses not be able to, they won’t be able to reopen.”

Stockton mayoral candidate Kevin Lincoln attended the rally emceed by San Joaquin County supervisor, Tom Patti.

“We need to get back to work. We need jobs, we need economic opportunity,” said Tom Patti.

Patti says reopening should be up to counties to manage and should not be a one-size fits all approach.

“We’re in favor of local control of these issues as they are because they’re different here, as they are in Yolo or Los Angeles or San Diego,” said Patti.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs released a statement Saturday regarding the protests.

My office has worked to support our small businesses during this difficult time by providing $3,000 in grants to some of our local mom and pop shops. There’s probably no one more eager to see our businesses open up and our revenues grow again, than myself, but protesting and ignoring our stay at home order will only make this entire process last longer and hurts the gains we have made to bend the curve. It’s important that we restore, commerce in a thoughtful and safe manner which protects our workers and stabilizes our economy. Michael Tubbs