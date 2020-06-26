Protesters hold signs along Highway 50 in remembrance of those killed by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 71-year-old man held a sign for two hours on the 59th Street overpass on Highway 50 in remembrance of Black people killed by police.

“You think of Black Lives Matter but these are individual lives and we have to remember them and their names,” Jonas Minton told FOX40.

Weeks after protests began around the country, Thursday’s demonstration was Minton’s turn to show support.

“Some of us are older and the coronavirus puts us at more risk of being in large demonstrations,” said Minton.

He wanted everyone to know age and race should not be factors in helping others.

“All of us bear a responsibility to make it a better world,” said Minton.

From Sacramento to Camino, around 100 people stationed themselves on Highway 50 overpasses. Some held signs that had names of Black lives lost to law enforcement.

“There have been people flipping us off or whatever,” said protester Kerri Viekko.

Viekko spent time on an overpass in Shingle Springs for the demonstration.

She said many drivers honked in support and that those who gave them hand gestures were part of why she was there on the overpass.

“They have the right to do that. That’s OK, “said Viekko. “It just shows us that we have a lot more work to do and we are wiling to do it.”

“It is important that people see that it is not just African Americans, Blacks that feel this. Although we do not suffer all the injustices, we have to be part of the solution,” said Minton.