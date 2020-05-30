Protesters question why officer in George Floyd’s killing is not facing first-degree murder charge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Minneapolis officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck has been charged with murder, a move that is very rare in the legal system.

During Friday night’s protest in Sacramento, Stephon Clark’s grandmother, Sequita Thompson, sent a message to Minneapolis.

“Shout out to Minnesota, for George Floyd, for the family. And we’re fighting for all of you guys,” said Thompson, whose grandson died in 2018 after he was shot and killed by two Sacramento police officers in her backyard.

Clark’s brother, Stevante, also spoke about the painful similarities between the two cases.

“Brought me back to my brother. Brought me back to Eric Garner. Brought me back to a place in my life, a moment in my life I never would wish on my worst enemy,” he told FOX40.

But in an unprecedented move, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer captured kneeling on Floyd’s neck in a witness’s video, has now been charged with third-degree murder.

“In California, this would be above voluntary manslaughter but below second-degree murder,” said local attorney Mark Reichel.

Reichel said police officers have been charged in the past but it’s extremely rare.

“And the main reason is no prosecutor, for political reasons and to get reelected, ever wants to lose a high-profile case,” Reichel said. “It’s better to not bring it than to lose a high-profile case and, obviously, officer-involved killings are always high-profile.”

Meanwhile, Stevante said it’s an outcome he wishes had happened in his brother’s case.

“There was no justice or accountability for my brother. I think we have to wait to see how this plays out to see if George Floyd gets justice because at the end of the day, transparency with accountability means nothing,” Stevante said.

The number one question FOX40 heard from protesters Friday is why was the officer in Minneapolis not charged with first-degree murder?