Protests of solidarity surround State Capitol in wake of George Floyd killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of protesters gathered around the State Capitol Saturday morning showing solidarity with numerous protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd.

Protesters of varying races and ages gathered peacefully at 9:00 am wearing COVID-19 protective masks and carrying signs calling for the protection of black citizens in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed Monday while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.

Protesters chanted in unison “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe”, messages similar to those heard in protests around the country in other cities, including Minneapolis, Atlanta and Denver, some of which have escalated into violence.