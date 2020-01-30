Public health officer offers tips on how to not contract infections, viruses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Center for Disease Control has reported that California is one of four states where the coronavirus has been confirmed. Despite the fear building, health officials want to remind the public that the flu and other respiratory illnesses impact more people in the U.S.

“First of all is get a flu shot. That’s the most important way you can prevent the flu,” Public health officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan told FOX40.

Vaishampayan, who is a health officer with Stanislaus County, said there are some ways to protect yourself and your family.

“We say this all the time: is wash your hands often,” said Vaishampayan. “It really protects against so many different infections.”

She adds that when it comes to any infection or virus, staying clean and staying away is essential.

“And then if you’re ill yourself, you need to stay home. Cough into your elbow or your sleeve,” said Vaishampayan. “Cleaning the area that you touch, so that you’re not leaving infection on things that other people can touch and handle.”

As a last tip, Vaishampayan said that if you’re unable to wash your hands, the second-best way to clean your hands is with hand sanitizer.