Public health officer: Sacramento County hospital beds are full

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In a Thursday briefing, public health officials said Sacramento County hospitals are reporting that their beds are full as they see a spike in COVID-19 patients.

Sacramento County hospitals were treating 420 COVID-19 patients Wednesday and had 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye is urging residents to only visit emergency rooms and use ambulance services for true health emergencies only. Last week, COVID-19 cases made up 8.9% of all ER visits.

The county is working with the state to look for other hospital beds that may be available in other counties.

Dr. Kasirye said officials have made no immediate plans to open a field hospital like the one set up last year at the Sleep Train Arena.

Sacramento County Epidemiology Program Manager Jamie White said the county is also seeing a shift in deaths compared to the winter spike. With older adults getting the vaccine, younger people who cannot get vaccinated are falling victim to the virus and some are dying from complications of COVID-19, White said.