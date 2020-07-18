Public health officials announce first COVID-19-related death in El Dorado County

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – A man who lived in the Lake Tahoe region has died due to COVID-19, marking the first COVID-19-related death in El Dorado County, according to public health officials.

“This morning we received the very sad news that a male over 65 years of age died yesterday of complications from COVID-19,” said County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams in a statement released Saturday. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.”

No further information was released by officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.