Public health officials identify 4 Sacramento County zip codes with highest rates of COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Department of Public Health has identified four zip codes as having had the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The four zip codes are 95758, 95823, 95828 and 95624.

That includes the Florin area and the northern portion of Elk Grove. It’s been a hot spot since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as in the past 30 days.

When asked for comment, the Sacramento County Department of Public Health answered with an email that reads in part:

There are more cases in more populous areas because there are more people or localized outbreaks within high-risk populations in congregate facilities. In some of these areas, the high number of cases began early on. Since summer they have been pacing with the rest of the county during this surge. Brenda Bongiorno, Sacramento County Public Information Office

“In part because there’s so many people in such a close proximity,” explained Dr. Flojaune Cofer, an epidemiologist with Public Health Advocates, a nonprofit that works to help eliminate health disparities. “When it comes to COVID, the primary way that people are contracting this virus is through respiratory droplets. And that is through close, most often indoor contact with other people.”

Dr. Cofer encouraged people to keep their eye on the goal, which is getting back together. But to do that people need to continue social distancing and avoiding indoor gatherings outside their own households.

“When we’re talking about an infectious disease, it’s not just about you. It’s about the other people around you,” Dr. Cofer told FOX40. “The other thing that I think sometimes lulls people into complacency is that the survival rate is so high. But one of the things I like to remind people is that we don’t yet know the long-term effects of even having had the virus.”

She acknowledged the challenges faced by multi-generational households.

“When somebody works in health care or is an essential worker of any kind and has to interact with other people,” Dr. Cofer said. “And so in those instances, testing before interacting and wearing masks even in your own home when you’re interacting with others can be an important way to make sure that you’re preventing the transmission to your other household members.”

She also encouraged everyone to avoid letting our guard down.

“Just because you’re feeling OK, doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re not carrying the virus. And so, you can still provide a threat to the other people around you,” Dr. Cofer said.

Sacramento County is also providing targeted messaging and free testing sites in the areas with high concentrations of cases, according to public health officials.