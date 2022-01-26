Public invited to attend Elk Grove officer’s memorial service

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The public has been invited to attend the memorial service for Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler “Ty” Lenehan, who was killed by a wrong-way driver last week.

Lenehan’s service will be held at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville on Tuesday, Feb. 1, starting at 10 a.m., Elk Grove police announced.

Following the memorial service, community members can also pay their respects during a procession from the church to Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, where a private graveside service will take place.

Public viewings have also been scheduled at Green Valley Mortuary. There will be a viewing Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and another Friday, Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Members of the community joined other first responders to watch Lenehan’s procession Tuesday as it made its way through Elk Grove to the mortuary in Rescue.

Loved ones of fallen Davis Officer Natalie Corona were among the groups lining the streets.

“I don’t think we could’ve gotten through that situation if we wouldn’t have had the support of the community, so that’s why we’re here today,” said Corona’s cousin Alexis Magana.

Officer Lenehan died last Friday after his motorcycle was hit by a wrong-way driver on Highway 99. The officer was on his way to work when police said 31-year-old Jermaine J. Walton hit him head on.

Walton made a brief court appearance Tuesday when a judge read off the two charges against him: murder and driving under the influence resulting in death or serious injury.

He is being held without bail and is due back in court March 7.

The public can donate to a fund that has been set up for the Lenehan family. Click or tap here to access it.