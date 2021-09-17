Public memorial to be held for fallen Marine; Roseville expects large crowd, traffic

This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a baby at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Officials said Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, that Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento, Calif., was killed in Thursday’s bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A public memorial will be held for fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee in Roseville this coming Saturday.

The memorial, held by her family, will be at Bayside Church Adventure Campus at 11 a.m. City officials expect there to be a large crowd in the area and heavy traffic along Stanford Ranch Road, Galleria Boulevard and Highway 65.

Officials said heavy traffic will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gee, a 23-year-old Roseville native, was among 13 U.S. service members who died in the blast at Kabul airport on Aug. 26. Approximately 180 Afghans also died.