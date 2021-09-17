Public memorial to be held for fallen Marine; Roseville expects large crowd, traffic

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A public memorial will be held for fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee in Roseville this coming Saturday.
The memorial, held by her family, will be at Bayside Church Adventure Campus at 11 a.m. City officials expect there to be a large crowd in the area and heavy traffic along Stanford Ranch Road, Galleria Boulevard and Highway 65.
Officials said heavy traffic will be ongoing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gee, a 23-year-old Roseville native, was among 13 U.S. service members who died in the blast at Kabul airport on Aug. 26. Approximately 180 Afghans also died.