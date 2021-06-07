Public safety official discusses boosting diversity in San Joaquin County law enforcement

Part of the police reform drumbeat that got even louder after George Floyd was murdered focused on the make-up of departments across the country that are pledged to serve and protect the public.



Many people believe some of the deaths of people of color at the hands of officers may not have happened if those officers better understood the people in the neighborhoods they’re policing.

And, understanding may be increased if officers looked like the people in neighborhoods.

Chief Richard Barrie of Stockton Unified School District Department of Public Safety joined Sonseeahray to talk about the new campaign designed to increase diversity in law enforcement.

If you are 14-25 years old or have a child or friend in that age group who may be interested in the Law Enforcement Applicant Development Program, contact Capt. Franco of the SUSD Dept. of Public Safety at 209-639-5593.