WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — First responders were called to a Starbucks in Winters Friday where a hazmat incident was reported.

The Winters Fire Department told people to stay away from the Starbucks at 700 Matsumoto Lane but did not provide any details about the incident.

By 4 p.m., officials told FOX40 they were unable to find any sign of a hazmat situation at the location.