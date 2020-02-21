Puppies training to help blind get their start in Rescue elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RESCUE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Thursday was a pretty normal day for students at Green Valley Elementary School, including two who were not learning the same curriculum as everyone else – Lafayette and Paprika.

Several of the teachers have taken on the task of raising guide dogs for the blind. Part of that training is bringing them on campus every day.

Over the course of about 15 months, the dogs learn basic skills but, more importantly, they learn how to remain calm in chaotic environments.

“Anywhere from fire drills to assemblies to students who are playing with balls and equipment on the playground,” first grade teacher Jodi Laird said.

The students play a big role in getting the dogs ready for the real world but they’re learning a lot in the process, too.

“The leadership is incredible and just — everybody’s just— it’s like a relaxed atmosphere,” Laird said. “Everybody’s calm, like, ‘Wow, this is amazing! The dogs aren’t here for me. The dogs are here because they’re learning and I’m part of that training.’”

“It helps us stay focused because if we have a dog in the classroom, we have to keep focused on our work,” fifth grader Keanu Curry said.

The puppies also teach the students about community service.

“You’re doing it for like a good purpose and not just for yourself,” Curry told FOX40. “To help other people who can’t see that well.”

And after the dogs finish their basic training, they go onto a “college” of sorts where they learn more advanced skills and get placed in different career paths.

“It kind of opens it up to the students, especially the older ones, as they’re looking at their future and their college. That every person has a purpose just like the dogs do and not everybody takes the same path, but we all end up being part of the community and giving back,” Laird said.