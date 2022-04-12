SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters rescued a small puppy in the area of a fire Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department shared a couple of videos of the puppy on its Twitter account with one of them asking the public, “What should this puppy’s name be?”

Fire officials said that animal control will take the puppy to the Front Street Animal Shelter.

They said it appears to be OK and uninjured.

Firefighters with @SacFirePIO found this puppy while they were putting out the flames underneath the I-80 bridge just west of Norwood Ave. The puppy is doing well and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/RGqj1tmevi — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) April 12, 2022

Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to a debris fire under eastbound Interstate 80, west of Norwood Avenue in North Sacramento. Officials said the puppy was found in the immediate area around the fire.

Officials said firefighters used multiple engines and a water tender due to no hydrants in the area. There was no damage to the freeway and no injuries were reported, officials said.