SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations are currently underway in Solano County as a fire has burned about 150 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Officials say the fire is near Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, southwest of Winters.

#QuailFire off of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, Southwest of Winters in Solano County is 150 acres. Evacuations are in progress. pic.twitter.com/1wSG1FIl6L — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 7, 2020

