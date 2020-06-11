Quarry Park Adventures to welcome back visitors starting Friday

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A new round of businesses and activities have been given the green light to reopen Friday in Placer County.

Places like pools, bars, wineries, day camps and family entertainment centers have all been cleared to open to visitors later this week as part of the state’s phase 3 reopening plan.

Quarry Park Adventures is one of the family entertainment centers given the green light to reopen Friday after nearly three months closed under California stay-at-home orders.

Organizers couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome visitors back for rock climbing, free-fall jumping, zip-lining and more.

“We’re so excited to have people back out at the park and have people out here having fun again,” said Katey Little, the sales and marketing manager for Quarry Park Adventures.

In preparation to reopen for business, the outdoor recreation site is keeping health and safety at the forefront.

Visitors will need to stand 6 feet apart, surfaces will be sanitized more frequently and workers will be wearing face shields while they harness visitors to zip lines.

Crews have stayed busy deep cleaning the facility, painting black X’s on the ground to ensure social distancing and stocking their shelves with personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

“Safety is our number one concern always and it’s just got a few new tweaks to it now,” Little explained. “We’re going to be providing gloves with all tickets purchased, and then we’re also going to be selling masks if you don’t have one.”

The park will be operating at 30% capacity per state and county guidance.

Visitors will be asked to fill out a health questionnaire before entering, wear face masks in all common areas and utilize the site’s hand-washing stations.

There will also be no-touch temperature checks at the door.

“Just to know that they have safe outdoor activity to have and enjoy in their community and to have fun with family and friends,” Little told FOX40.

Because the park is operating at reduced capacity, visitors are encouraged to book their tickets online so they’re not turned away at the door. Keep in mind, if you book 24 hours in advance, you get 10% off.