Questions remain after South Lake Tahoe police arrest man with 50 felony charges

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KTXL) – South Lake Tahoe police say they arrested a man who had over 50 felonies to his name.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Scott Nevin after he surrendered to police following a tense standoff, but his arrest still left some questions for law enforcement.

According to police, Nevin went to the Heavenly area after sheriff’s deputies in Santa Cruz County issued a search warrant on his home there.

“He owns a couple of properties in South Lake Tahoe: two on the Nevada side and then one on the California side in our jurisdiction,” said Lt. Shannon Laney.

Nevin was out on bail with 50 felony charges from cases in San Jose and Santa Cruz.

“Criminal threats, dissuading a victim and committing a felony while out on felony bail,” Laney said.

South Lake Tahoe police got word from Santa Cruz deputies that he may have been staying at his home on Alder Avenue.

“Our surveillance did observe him coming in and out of the house that he owns working on his car,” Laney told FOX40. “They initiated contact with him, just confronted him while he was out there with his car, ‘Hey, law enforcement, we need to talk to you.’ Well, then he ran back inside, and then barricaded himself inside there.”

That kicked off an hourslong standoff with several agencies in the area.

“Because of his history with violence and weapons, we called out our special weapons and tactics team and our crisis negotiation team,” Laney explained.

Those that live in the area said they were not expecting Wednesday’s events to happen somewhere like their neighborhood.

“In the middle of the afternoon and there was a great big SWAT truck right down there and a lot of cop cars and people around. And they kept calling him nicely, asking him to come out for a couple of hours,” said resident Aaron Hinson.

But what worried deputies were the contents found inside his Santa Cruz home. Officers found 43 weapons, high-capacity magazines and tactical vests with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office logo patches on them.

“Washoe County is up here, and you don’t know his state of mind, you don’t know what his intentions were having that gear,” Laney said.

Residents in the area were evacuated when police went to his South Lake Tahoe home. Power to the neighborhood was eventually cut off.

“We start trying to communicate with him, shooting phone calls into him, we have a loudspeaker that we call out to him,” Laney said. “We used gas to make him uncomfortable to try to encourage him to come out.”

Those tactics eventually worked and Nevin surrendered.

“He did fight with law enforcement while he was there, but we were able to take him into custody without injury,” Laney said.

“I hope he gets the help he needs and I’m glad everybody on the street was safe. I just live a couple of houses down and they had some big guns out last night,” Hinson added.

Meanwhile, the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office says it’s working with deputies in Washoe County to determine how Nevin got the tactical gear found in his home.