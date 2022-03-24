ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is investigating after racist graffiti was left in a high school hallway.

SCUSD officials said as the school day was coming to an end Tuesday at Rosemont High School, racist graffiti was discovered in a second-floor hallway.

The vandalism was cleaned up and district officials said surveillance footage from that day was reviewed. The incident has been reported to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

“We fully denounce all racist behavior, and will continue to do whatever we can to support our African-American community members who need to feel welcomed and loved at our schools,” wrote SCUSD Board President Christian Pritchett.

The district has investigated a number of recent incidents of racism at some of its campuses.

On Feb. 15, racist graffiti was found on an exterior wall of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. Officials said the vandals left behind “racial epitaphs, ‘KKK’ and swastikas.” Two 14-year-old students from George Washington Carver High School were identified as the people responsible.

In the fall, Sacramento police began investigating spray-painted and online threats against West Campus High School Vice Principal Dr. Elysse Versher as a hate crime.

“Sac City Unified does not take any incident of racism lightly, and that is why we are widely sharing that another act of disgraceful racist graffiti has taken place in our schools,” said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar. “As a community we need to loudly condemn this hateful act. Racist incidents will not be tolerated in our schools.”