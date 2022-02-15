Racist vandalism found at Abraham Lincoln Elementary on Lincoln’s holiday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An exterior wall at Abraham Lincoln Elementary school was vandalized with racist graffiti and was found on the holiday celebrating the birth of the school’s namesake.

Sacramento City Unified School District officials said the graffiti was discovered Monday morning and was painted over immediately.

“It is appalling that anyone would target a school with racist graffiti and subject students, staff and families to messages of hate,” said Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar in a released statement.

The incident comes three days after racist graffiti was scribbled on the walls above a water fountain station at C.K. McClatchy High School.

Authorities have not said whether the two acts of vandalism are related.

SCUSD officials said they are working with the Rancho Cordova Police Department in investigating the incident and are providing support to students and staff who were traumatized by the racism.

“With support from law enforcement we will fully investigate this incident. We also want each of our students to know that they are loved and cared for while we work to confront racism in any form,” Aguilar said.

Appropriate action will be taken if a student or anyone associated with the school or district is discovered to be responsible for the graffiti.

Sacramento City Unified School Board President Christina Pritchett is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible.

“We are saddened and outraged to see events like this occur in places that are meant to be welcoming safe havens for all of our students and staff. We ask that any member of our community with information come forward and join us in condemning this hurtful act,” Prichett said in the release.