SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento area’s newest radio station started off with three days of 24-hour loops of the “Star Wars” theme, “Cinco de Mayo” by War and “Friday” by Rebecca Black.

“The New 107.9”, KSTE-FM, hit the airwaves this Wednesday under the ownership of iHeartMedia after the company bought the rights for 107.9 FM from the Federal Communications Commission for $6.1 million in July 2021.

So far, the station has yet to announce over the air or online what type of regular programming should be expected.

It is common for a new radio station to use 24-hour loops, or ‘stunting’, to gain attention and let people know that the station is back on the air before it announces what the regular programming will be.

Sacramento’s 107.9 frequency was operated as KDND under Entercom Communications and branded as 107.9 The End, a Top 40 hits station, until it shut down in February 2017.

iHeartMedia operates six additional stations in the Sacramento area including KFBK News Radio on 93.1 FM and 1530 AM; 92.5 The Breeze on 92.5 FM, V1010 on 101.1 FM; 93.7 The River on 93.7 FM; Talk 650 KSTE on 650 AM and 107.1 The Bull on 107.1 FM.