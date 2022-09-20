SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine is performing at a free concert in front of the State Capitol Wednesday, the guitarist announced on his social media accounts.

Morello said the free concert supports United Farms Workers, which recently organized the “March for the Governor’s Signature” that spanned 335 miles from Delano to the State Capitol.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. at 11th and N streets, according to Morello.

The march, which consisted of farmworkers, was part of an effort to get a bill signed that would protect their right to unionize.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has not yet signed or vetoed the bill, which has been supported by President Joe Biden.

In a previous interview with FOX40 News, Newsom dismissed the support the president gave after the governor’s office criticized the bill in a statement after it was approved by the legislature in August.

“President Biden weighs in on a lot of issues,” the governor said. “We’ve had a chance to dialogue on a lot of issues. That bill is on my desk with a few hundred others. Gov. Brown took a look at it and made a decision as I did last year. We offered many amendments to UFW. I hope they’ll take a look at those amendments.”

Morello, who is known as a political activist, has been the guitarist for Rage Against The Machine since the band formed in 1991. Rage Against the Machine is also known for the political commentary in its songs.