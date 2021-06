SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Raging Waters in Sacramento was closed Sunday due to a burst pipe, management told FOX40.

General manager Rick Iafrate said the pipe was in the main kids’ area and would take a few days to fix.

The park posted to its Facebook page that it was closed for “unexpected conditions.”

People with tickets can exchange them for another day.

The closure comes at the tail end of a record-setting heat wave in Sacramento.

The park said it would be back open on Thursday.