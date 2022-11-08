SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After 15 years in Sacramento, Raging Waters will not reopen in 2023, according to operators of the water park.

Palace Entertainment, the operator of Raging Waters Sacramento since it opened in 2007, said in a statement that it will no longer operate the property at Cal Expo after deciding to terminate the lease.

“We are thankful for the 15 seasons of fun operating in Sacramento, with special gratitude for the many guests and Team Members for their patronage and service,” Palace Entertainment said on the Raging Waters website. “Thank you for many wonderful memories.”

According to the frequently asked questions section on the Raging Waters website, the water park operator terminated its lease “after a careful review of company priorities.” Palace Entertainment said the closure doesn’t affect other locations in Los Angeles and San Jose.

In the FAQ section, Palace Entertainment said it’s “working with full-time staff” in Sacramento following the announcement.

As for questions regarding a new operator at the park, the FAQ section said that’ll be up to the property owner and it would not be a Raging Waters property.

Those who purchased a season pass for next summer or made a deposit for a group outing can send an email for a refund. The FAQs section said that the email is RWSac_General@PalaceEntertainment.com and include your confirmation or deposit information along with your full name.

The link for season passes no longer works despite it still appearing in the services section on the park website, as of Tuesday afternoon.